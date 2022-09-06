Search Continues For Chevy Chase Woman Who Went Missing Overnight

A silver alert has been issued for a Chevy Chase woman who went missing overnight, authorities say.

Gail Jacobs, 60, was last seen leaving the 7400 block of Wyndale Lane around 10:40 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, according to Montgomery County Police.

Jacobs may be driving a black Mercedes Benz GLK with the Maryland tags 5DG3292. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, black pants, brown sandals, and eye glasses.

Jacobs is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 140 pounds.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gail Jacobs is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

