Breaking News: Infant's Death Forces 4moms To Recall Over 2 Million Baby Swings, Rockers
Police & Fire

Police Urge Public To Help Identify Suspect In Child Sexual Abuse Offense

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
The suspect is wanted in connection to a child sexual abuse offense.
The suspect is wanted in connection to a child sexual abuse offense. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man in connection to a second-degree child sexual abuse offense in the DC area, authorities say.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of District Square, Southwest on Sunday, Aug. 14 around 4:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan police.

The suspect is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the victim before fleeing the scene.

Detectives are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

