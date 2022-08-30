Contact Us
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman 'Too Beautiful For This World' Killed In Maryland
Police Release Name Of Driver Killed After Driving Into Gaithersburg Townhomes

Annie DeVoe
Victor Cascella, 62, has been identified as the man killed in the crash
Victor Cascella, 62, has been identified as the man killed in the crash Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

The 62-year-old driver who died following a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome has been identified, authorities say.

Police have confirmed the driver to be Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg. 

Cascella succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the townhomes in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Investigators say that Cascella was driving south on Orchard Ridge Drive when he crossed over the center median, left the roadway, and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Drive.

Investigators believe that the fire began in the vehicle engine compartment before it spread through the homes at 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, causing around $400,000 worth of damage.

Two people were rescued from the home during the blaze that ended up displacing six people. 

