Police Offer $10K Reward To Identify Suspect In DC Robbery

Detectives are hoping that newly released footage will help identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery, authorities say.

The suspect entered the establishment in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest at 2:09 p.m., Friday, July 1, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money and property from the employee, who officials said handed over the items and the suspect then fled the scene.

To view the footage of the suspect, click here.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

