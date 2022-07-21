Police Intercept Rape At Silver Spring Transit Center: Transit PD

Police intercepted a rape at a Maryland transit center early Thursday, July 21.

Tiwan D. Sweet, 38, of Washington DC, tried forcing himself into the victim and physically assaulted her while she waited at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring around 3 a.m., Metro Transit Police said.

The victim yelled for help and Montgomery County Police responded and, intervened in the attack. Sweet was detained and arrested upon arrival of MTPD.

“This is a heinous crime against an innocent victim and the community is now safer with this arrest,” MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo said. “We appreciate the assistance of Montgomery County Police who arrived quickly on scene and stopped the suspect.”

Customers are encouraged to contact MTPD if they witness or are the victim of a crime. Call 202-962-2121 or Text MyMTPD (696873) and someone will respond immediately. You may also go to wmata.com/harassment to report incidents of harassment regardless of whether you believe it’s a crime.

