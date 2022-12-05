Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Armed & Dangerous Suspects Sought In Fatal Prince William Condo Complex Shooting
Police & Fire

Police ID Teen, Man Killed In Gaithersburg Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were killed in a Gaithersburg shooting Wednesday, May 11, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted on the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive around in the late afternoon, Montgomery County police said. 

Officers responding to holy Cross Germantown Hospital found the victim, Cesar Segovia, of Gaithersburg, dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said.

Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by fire rescue around 4:40 p.m., authorities said

"The initial investigation has determined that Akowuah and Segovia met, for unknown reasons, in the area of 19600 Crystal Rock Drive at approximately 4:10 p.m.," police said. 

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.