Police ID Teen, Man Killed In Gaithersburg Shooting

A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were killed in a Gaithersburg shooting Wednesday, May 11, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted on the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive around in the late afternoon, Montgomery County police said.

Officers responding to holy Cross Germantown Hospital found the victim, Cesar Segovia, of Gaithersburg, dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said.

Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by fire rescue around 4:40 p.m., authorities said

"The initial investigation has determined that Akowuah and Segovia met, for unknown reasons, in the area of 19600 Crystal Rock Drive at approximately 4:10 p.m.," police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

