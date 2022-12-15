Police ID Pregnant Woman, Sex Of Fetus Found Decomposing In Murder Suspect's White Oak Home

Montgomery County police investigators announced on Thursday that they have identified the 26-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found decomposing in Damien Moore's Maryland apartment during a murder investigation last week.

Denise Middleton’s pregnant body was found inside Moore's White Oak apartment on Friday, Dec. 9, by Montgomery County Police detectives after she was killed sometime in October, according to investigators.

Middleton was found in the bedroom of the Oak Leaf Drive apartment, according to police, in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined she was 38 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and thus, the fetus, a boy, would have lived if Middleton delivered at that time.

The autopsy also revealed that Middleton was shot multiple times, police noted.

Moore has been charged with the first-degree murder of Middleton, first-degree murder for the death of a viable fetus, and a crime of violence against a pregnant woman.

He is also facing a murder charge for gunning down 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee at the Dash In Convenience Store across the street from Moore’s apartment.

