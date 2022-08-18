Contact Us
Montgomery
Police & Fire

Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County

Annie DeVoe
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say.

Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was driving down Randolph Road when Karamouz pulled out in front of them to make a left turn, resulting in the collision, police said.

Karamouz was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday, Aug. 15.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, they noted.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

