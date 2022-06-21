Police Continue Search For Missing Germantown Boy

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Germantown teenager, authorities say.

Abdul Raheem Joppy, 13, was last seen on the 11800 block of Eton Manor Drive on Sunday, June 19, according to Montgomery County Police.

Joppy is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds and has both of his ears pierced, but is not currently wearing earrings.

The missing teen was last seen wearing red Adidas pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black slides.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abdul Raheem Joppy is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.