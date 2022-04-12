Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Person Dumped In Hillandale After Being Shot Elsewhere: Sources Say

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

A person has been dumped in a different location after being shot in another location in Montgomery County, according to initial reports.

The person was and found at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Powder Mill Road in Hillandale around 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, initial reports said. 

Police chased down the vehicle from which the person was dumped and took suspects into custody.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

