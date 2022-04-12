Person Dumped In Hillandale After Being Shot Elsewhere In Montgomery County (DEVELOPING)

A person was critically injured after being shot and dumped in another location in Montgomery County, according to initial reports.

The person was and found at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Powder Mill Road in Hillandale around 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, initial reports said.

However, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Good Hope Drive in Silver Spring around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, Montgomery County Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Police chased down the vehicle from which the person was dumped and took multiple suspects into custody, initial reports said.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

