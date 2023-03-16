Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Pedestrian Reportedly Killed In Columbia Pike Crash

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The collision occurred near 29 and Stewart Lane
The collision occurred near 29 and Stewart Lane Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

All lanes on a major roadway in Montgomery County have been closed following a traffic collision, authorities announced.

All northbound lanes of Columbia Pike (US-29) at Stewart Lane were closed after the collision occurred around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, according to Montgomery County police.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, including Old Columbia Pike, to continue northbound.

Southbound lanes of Columbia Pike are reportedly open, according to Montgomery County police.

Significant delays are expected as a result of the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.