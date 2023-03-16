Pedestrian Reportedly Killed In Columbia Pike Crash

All lanes on a major roadway in Montgomery County have been closed following a traffic collision, authorities announced.

All northbound lanes of Columbia Pike (US-29) at Stewart Lane were closed after the collision occurred around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, according to Montgomery County police.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, including Old Columbia Pike, to continue northbound.

Southbound lanes of Columbia Pike are reportedly open, according to Montgomery County police.

Significant delays are expected as a result of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.