Pedestrian Dies 2 Weeks After Being Struck By Car In Montgomery County

A 35-year-old Silver Spring man died nearly two weeks after being struck by a car in Gaithersburg, authorities announced.

Vidal Jurez Godinez was in the crosswalk of Gridley Road when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado making a left hand turn from southbound Selfridge Road around 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, Montgomery County police said.

Godinez was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in the intensive care unit until he died on June 15.

No charges had been filed as of Friday, June 17.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at (240) 773- 6620.

