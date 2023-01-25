Pattern Of Anti-Semitic Incidents In Montgomery County Remain Unsolved

A reward is being offered in connection to a concerning string of anti-semitic vandalism incidents across Montgomery County, authorities announce.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is actively investigating two of the incidents that occurred in 2022, and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could identify potential suspects behind the crimes.

A $5,000 reward has been announced as an incentive to find the suspects responsible for the anti-semitic messages. The reward is being funded by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington along with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, officers responded to Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda for the report of anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted on the school’s sign board.

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered on the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

Throughout 2022, antisemitic messages were found throughout Montgomery County, pointing to a concerning pattern of events.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or those involved, is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD toll free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.