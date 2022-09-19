Passenger Dies After Multi-Vehicle I-270 Crash In Montgomery County, State Police Say

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning crash on I-270 in Maryland, state police said

Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, 24, was allegedly impaired and driving a Tesla shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 when a chain-reaction crash led to the death of 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala.

On Sunday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack were dispatched to a stretch of I-270 south near Montrose Road, where there were two separate, but related crashes reported.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined that a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate.

The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.

At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on I-270 and approached the Toyot, police said, and the driver of the Cruze tried to swerve out of the way, but rear-ended the Toyota.

One of the passengers in the Toyota, De Arevala, was declared dead at the scene by police.

The two other people in the Toyota, both men, were transported to the Inova Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.

Mokuena was taken into custody by police for suspicion of impaired driving, according to officials. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack before he was released after troopers consulted with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Potential charges against Mokuena are pending the completion of the investigation into the fatal crash.

