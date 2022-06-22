One Extricated After Tractor-Trailer Crash In Montgomery County

One person had to be extricated after a grisly multi-vehicle crash in Maryland involving a tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

In Montgomery County, first responders in Wheaton-Glenmont responded to a reported crash on Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Dean Road and the Littleton Service Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

The collision left one car totaled and a tractor-trailer on its side before both vehicles came to a rest on the side of the roadway, Pete Pringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which required first responders to extricate at least one driver, he said.

Officials advised that the roadway is expected to be blocked for “an extended period (of time)” to allow crews to investigate and clean up the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Officials have not released the names of those involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

