Officers In Fatal Howard County Police Shooting Won't Be Charged: AG

Officials have announced the conclusion of an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting from last December, authorities say.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County has declined to file charges against the involved officers for the incident that killed Osman Sesay, 27, on Dec. 29, 2021 in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Officials.

Officer Karli Dorsey, Officer Eric Kessler, Officer Nathan Lenhart, and Officer Dennis Tejada were all involved in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m., in the area of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue.

The officers had been dispatched to the area after an off-duty officer reported shots fired at a restaurant at 904 Bonifant Street. The off-duty officer was able to relay a description of the suspect's car, leading officers to Osman Sesay.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop and Sesay exited the vehicle against officers orders, pointing a gun toward them. Four officers then fired their weapons at Sesay, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation concluded that the actions of the shooting were reasonable under the circumstances.

