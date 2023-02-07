NY Woman Accused Of Sex Trafficking While Operating Illegal Spa In Rockville: Police

Ads about "scantily clad" Asian women on a website known to solicit prostitution led to sex trafficking charges for a New Yorker allegedly running an illicit spa in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

Yang Jiang, 63, has been charged with sex trafficking while operating an illegal spa in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane in Rockville after the Montgomery County Department of Police was tipped off about questionable promotions with women in lingerie that were posted online.

During the investigation, detectives watched men come and go from the "spa" before executing a search warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials said. Detectives then interviewed an alleged sex trafficking victim who stated that she had been hired by Jiang to provide massage services.

She stated that she was told she could make extra money by providing sexual services to the clients.

Jiang was arrested on prostitution charges on Wednesday, Jan. 4 after the search, and was charged with sex trafficking on Friday, Feb. 3.

“This arrest is the third incident in recent months involving an illicit spa and human trafficking in Montgomery County. This underscores the real and rising threat posed by human trafficking in the region,” Police Chief Marcus Jones said. “Victims of human trafficking are not always forced into trafficking by brute, physical means.

"Victims are often coerced into being trafficked over a period of time through deliberate, psychological tactics used by their traffickers, so the signs of trafficking may not always be obvious,” Jones continued. “There are several ways that victims of trafficking can obtain help and can contact either the police department directly or the Montgomery County Crisis Center.”

Anyone with information regarding Yang Jiang is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.