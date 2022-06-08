Not Lovin' It: Two Charged With McDonald's Robberies In DMV Area

Contact Us
Brian Elzey (left) and Zachary Kinnell
Two men have been arrested after a string of armed robberies at fast food joints throughout the DMV area, police in Maryland announced.

Upper Marlboro residents Zachary Kinnell, 21, and Brian Elzey, 20, were apprehended and charged by police in Montgomery County after an armed robbery at McDonald’s in the 2700 block of University Boulevard West in Kensington.

The initial investigation determined that two suspects - later identified as Kinnell and Elzey - entered the drive-thru in a silver Chevrolet Cruze and ordered food on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said.

One of the suspects then allegedly exited the vehicle, approached the cashier's window, displayed a black handgun, and told the cashier to leave. 

The suspect then allegedly reached through the window and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer and fled east on University Boulevard West, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers in Montgomery County spotted a silvery Chevy Cruze with two people inside at the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 12100 block of Veirs Mill Road, which they determined was the suspect vehicle used to rob other fast food spots throughout the DMV area.

Police said that the pair made a purchase and exited the parking lot area of the restaurant. Officers followed the Chevrolet and pulled it over in the area of Veirs Mill Road and Connecticut Avenue, where they arrested Kinnell and Elzey.

Kinnell and Elzey were transported to the Central Processing Unit, where they were charged with armed robbery-related charges.   

Investigators noted that they are concerned there are additional victims.

Anyone who may have information regarding the two has been asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

