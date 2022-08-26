Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
New Information Released, Some Still Without Power After Rockville High-Rise Fire

Annie DeVoe
The fire displaced over 30 residents, with power for many out for an extended period of time.
The fire displaced over 30 residents, with power for many out for an extended period of time. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Many residents and their pets are still without power and several dozen are displaced after an electrical fire broke out in a residential building in Rockville, authorities say.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at the high-rise building in the 10101 block of Grosvenor Place around 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, causing almost $1 million in damages, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

Officials believe the fire started in utility closets on the 9th and 10th floors of the building, causing sprinkler activation leaving the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of the complex uninhabitable. 

Residents from around 30 apartments have become displaced after the incident that left around $800,000 in damages. 

Power has been restored to hundreds of apartments in the South Tower, with the remaining apartments without power for what officials say may be an extended period of time.

Restoration and cleanup crews along with electrical contractors are still on the scene assisting, authorities say.

