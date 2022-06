Multiple cats and dogs were rescued from a residential fire in Laurel, authorities say.

The fire broke out in the basement of a home on the 5900 block of Kerr Road around 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

While many of the animals were safely rescued, some cats did not survive the flames.

The fire has been extinguished.

