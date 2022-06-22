Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery County Police Ask For Help Looking For Missing Elderly Man

Annie DeVoe

Edfried "Hans" Gassner
Edfried "Hans" Gassner Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Edfried "Hans" Gassner, 83, of Kensington, was last seen on the 11400 block Rokeby Avenue around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, according to Montgomery County Police.

Gassner is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald.

Gassner was last seen wearing a grey hat, a yellow and brown shirt, and beige pants. 

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edfried “Hans” Gassner, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 2nd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6710.

