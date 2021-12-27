Montgomery County Bank Robber Hops Counter, Forces Tellers Into Vault: Police

Police in Montgomery County are looking for a bank robbery suspect who hopped a counter and sent tellers fleeing.

The robbery happened around noon at a BB&T Bank in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue on Dec. 14 in Poolesville. The suspect announced the robbery by jumping over the counter, kicking down the plexiglass partition, and demanding cash from the tellers, Montgomery police say.

The tellers then fled into the vault and locked themselves inside, after leaving cash on the counter which the suspect stole and fled with.

The robbery suspect is described as a male of an unknown race, about six feet tall, with a skinny build, wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray pants, black boots, black winter gloves, black goggles, and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect involved is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call 240-773-TIPS.

