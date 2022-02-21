Missing Maryland Teen May Be Traveling With Dog

Concern is growing for a teenager who went missing from Silver Spring.

Jeffrey Tomaz Jesus, 14, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21, in the 12000 block of Treetop Drive, county police said.

Jesus is described as approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs 300 pounds.

He has brown eyes, black short curly hair and freckles. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white long sleeve shirt that with the writing “Washington Football Team” and gray sweatpants.

Jeffrey may be traveling with his German Shepherd.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeffrey Tomaz Jesus is asked to call the Montgomery County Police SVID at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

