Missing Gaithersburg Teen Causes Concern About Her Welfare

Betty Santiago
Betty Santiago Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

Betty Santiago, 15, was last seen at her home on the 400 block of Muddy Branch around 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 13, Montgomery County Police say.

Betty is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved sweater. She has a tattoo on her left forearm with the number 66 and a smiley face, officials say. 

Her family and police are concerned about her welfare.  Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Betty Santiago is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

