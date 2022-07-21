Minor Nabbed After Armed Carjacking Of Ride Share Driver In Montgomery County: Police

One juvenile has been arrested and charged with a Gaithersburg armed carjacking of a ride-share driver, authorities say.

The victims were picking up customers in the 18500 block of Boysenberry Drive in their black 2019 Toyota Corolla shortly before 1 a.m., Sunday, July 10 when the incident occurred, Montgomery County police say.

The suspects approached the car with a handgun and knife and demanded the victims to get out, according to police. After the victims exited the vehicle the suspects drove off toward Montgomery Village Avenue, then Midcounty Highway.

Officers located the car in the 13200 block of Catawba Manor Way in Clarksburg on Wednesday, July 13, and arrested the male suspect in possession of the vehicle.

The arrest was announced by police on Thursday, July 21.

He has been charged with armed carjacking, and other related charges, and is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services.

The second suspect is still at large.

