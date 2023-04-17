Metrobus Stabbing Suspect Accused Of Murdering Man During Montgomery County Argument: Police

Police say that a stabbing suspect who attacked a Rockville man on a WMATA bus earlier this month has been apprehended and charged with murder.

Tyrone Joseph Curtis, has been arrested in Silver Spring for his alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Amontae Robert Cunningham following a verbal altercation that escalated on the bus, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Monday, April 17.

On Wednesday, April 5, investigators say that Cunningham and Curtis got into an argument on a bus, when the latter pulled out a knife, prompting the bus driver to attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Police say that the driver stopped the bus on Amherst, where Cunningham got off the bus, with Curtis in quick pursuit. He then allegedly stabbed him and walked away.

Cunningham was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Curtis was identified as a suspect last week, according to police, and he was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after being identified and taken into custody on University Boulevard West.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Following Cunningham's death, his aunt set up a GoFundMe on his family's behalf, which raised thousands of dollars for his funeral.

