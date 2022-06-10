Mass Drive-By Shooting In DC Rushes Several People To Hospital

Several people have been shot in yet another shooting on a Northwest D.C. street, authorities confirm.

Four men have been shot while standing in the unit block of New York Avenue in Northwest D.C. around 1:09 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, according to First District Commander Tasha Bryant.

Police say that three of the victims have non life-threatening injuries, and one has critical injuries. All are receiving treatment at area hospitals.

Preliminary investigation suggests that shots were fired at the victims from a car.

A white sedan believed to be occupied by two suspects was seen fleeing east down the unit block of New York Avenue NW after the shooting.

"We take gun violence in our communities very seriously", Bryant stated.

Police did not confirm whether or not this shooting was connected to the drive-by shooting in the same area on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The suspects in this shooting are still at large, and police are still investigating identifying the suspects or any possible motives to the crime.

Anyone with any additional information on the shooting is asked to please call police immediately.

