Masked Man Wanted For Attempted Christmas Day Break-In At Silver Spring Preschool

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a preschool on Christmas Day, authorities say.

Surveillance images were released after the attempted burglary that occurred around 8:12 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Shomrami Emunah Preschool located in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

Police believe that the suspect arrived at the preschool in a silver Acura Sedan, attempted to force entry and left the scene in the Acura.

The suspect is described as an adult male, average height, average build, with short black hair, wearing a white face mask, a black jacket, a black shirt, black jeans and black/white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call 4th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-5530 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

