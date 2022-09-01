Maryland Woman Disappears From C&O Canal Trail

The US Park Police are searching for a Maryland woman missing since Thursday.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Zitko had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. that day, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information leading to Zitko’s whereabouts to contact USPP Dispatch at (202) 610-7500 or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (202) 379-4877 or via email at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

