Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Maryland Woman Disappears From C&O Canal Trail

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sibylle Zitko
Sibylle Zitko Photo Credit: US Park Police

The US Park Police are searching for a Maryland woman missing since Thursday.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, on Thursday, Jan. 6. 

Zitko had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. that day, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information leading to Zitko’s whereabouts to contact USPP Dispatch at (202) 610-7500 or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (202) 379-4877 or via email at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.