Montgomery Daily Voice
Maryland Surgical Assistant Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Patient After Surgery: Police

David Cifarelli
Mir Asadullah Naqvi
Mir Asadullah Naqvi Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A surgical assistant from Montgomery County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient after a surgical procedure, authorities said. 

Mir Asadullah Naqvi is said to have assaulted the patient following a procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on Monday, April 5, 2021, Montgomery County Police said. 

The 47-year-old Naqvi from Ellicott City was arrested on Wednesday, May 18 and has since been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses, according to police. 

Police are urging any other victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact police at 240-773-5400.

