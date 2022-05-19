Maryland Surgical Assistant Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Patient After Surgery: Police

A surgical assistant from Montgomery County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient after a surgical procedure, authorities said.

Mir Asadullah Naqvi is said to have assaulted the patient following a procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on Monday, April 5, 2021, Montgomery County Police said.

The 47-year-old Naqvi from Ellicott City was arrested on Wednesday, May 18 and has since been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses, according to police.

Police are urging any other victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact police at 240-773-5400.

