Maryland Runaways Were Out Carjacking Victims, Police Say

Three runaways from a special education school in Maryland have been arrested and charged for their roles in a Rockville carjacking, police said.

The trio, who were committed to the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA), allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

It is alleged that the three minors were in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane in Rockville when they approached their victim, who was sitting in his parked Honda CRV, investigators said. As they approached the man, one of the three intimated that he had a weapon and they stole his vehicle.

While investigating the reported carjacking, officers were notified of the three runaways from RICA, which is located approximately a mile from the scene of the crime, they noted.

The vehicle was located at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday night by members of the department’s 6th District Special Assignment Team parked on Southview Drive in Oxon Hill with the suspects nearby the stolen vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the suspect, according to a department spokesperson, and determined that they were the ones responsible for the carjacking and had gone missing from RICA.

Police did not disclose the names of the minors, who were all charged with carjacking and returned to the custody of the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services.

"The John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) — Rockville is an MCPS special education school for students with emotional disabilities, autism, specific learning disabilities, and other health impairments, serving Montgomery County and several counties in the state of Maryland," according to the agency's website. "Clinical treatment services are provided by the Maryland Department of Health."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.