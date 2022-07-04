Maryland Man Faces Life In Prison For 2019 Silver Spring Homicide: Report

A man from Boyds faces life in prison, plus 20 years, after he was found guilty of a 2019 Silver Spring murder where the victim died on Christmas Day, WTOP reports.

Joshua Toure, 26, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Joseph Davis, 28, on Wednesday, April 6, the outlet reports.

Toure reportedly shot Davis in the 2000 block of Treetop Lane around 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, Montgomery County Police said.

The two were supposed to meet so Davis could buy marijuana from Toure, but instead Toure robbed Davis and shot him three times, WTOP reports. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he died on Dec. 25, 2019, according to police.

“This sort of senseless violence within our neighborhoods is unacceptable,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement according to WTOP. “It is a reminder about how dangerous and potentially life-threatening the buying and selling of drugs on the street can be.”

Toure was also found guilty with second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the outlet reports. His sentencing hearing has yet to be announced.

