Maryland Man Arrested After Stealing Mail From USPS Collection Boxes

A Hyattsville man has been arrested for alleged mail theft after he was seen taking items from several USPS collection boxes in Silver Spring, authorities say.

Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after the theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators say Denson appeared to reach into a USPS collection box and retrieve mail. When officers approached Denson, he began to walk away from the scene, discarding mail and a homemade device designed to steal mail from the collection boxes.

Denson was arrested without incident and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with mail theft and felony theft.

Denson was later released on his own recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Silver Spring Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

