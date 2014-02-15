Maryland Driver Who Denied Treatment At Crash Scene Dies Next Day: Police

A 44-year-old Maryland driver who refused medical treatment after a motor vehicle crash was later found unresponsive and died the next day, authorities said.

Edwin Portillo was involved in the crash at the intersection of Watkins Mill Road and Crested Iris Drive in Gaithersburg on Jan. 8 around 2 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

He denied medical care, but around 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the 19300 block of Montgomery Village Avenue for an unresponsive person, where they found Portillo.

Portillo died the next day due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The Montgomery County Police Homicide Division had initially been investigating the case as sudden death. Once it was determined that Portillo sustained injuries from a vehicle collision, the investigation was transferred to CRU.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

