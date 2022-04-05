Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Maryland Boy Has Been Missing For Days

Annie DeVoe
Samuel Herbert Laurent
Samuel Herbert Laurent Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Bethesda.

Samuel Herbert Laurent, 17, was last seen on Friday, April 29 on the 7400 block of Lakeview Drive.

He is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Samuel Herbert Laurent to call the Montgomery County Police SVID at (240)773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

