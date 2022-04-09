Man Charged With Murder After Second Stabbing Victim Dies In Rockville: Police

A man is facing multiple charges - including murder - after being connected to multiple stabbings in Montgomery County, police said.

Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division for two alleged stabbings, including one that was fatal, on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Hungerford Drive in Rockville, according to authorities.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 700 block of Hungerford for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a man suffering from a stab wound, who was able to provide a description of his attacker to investigators.

Officers provided life-saving measures to the man, who was transported to an area hospital with “serious injuries.”

Standfield was later located while walking in the 900 block of Hungerford Drive, where he was placed under arrest for the stabbing, and officers "found items of evidentiary value in his possession.”

While investigating the initial stabbing, police said that officers also located another victim suffering from a stab wound in his vehicle in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive who later died from his injuries.

The name of the person killed in the fatal stabbing has not been released.

Standfield was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Standfield or the murder has been asked to contact detectives from the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

