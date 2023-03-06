Man Busted After Stealing Girl Scout Cookie Money Outside Rockville Safeway

A man has been busted in connection to several robberies in the Fallsgrove community after stealing from a Girl Scout Troop, authorities say.

On Friday, March 3, a search and arrest warrant was served in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive after police identified Gerrard Luke Harrison, 24, as the suspect believed to be responsible for several robberies in the area, according to a release from the Rockville City Police.

Police say that on Sunday, Feb. 12, Harrison reportedly stole money from a Girl Scout Troop who was selling cookies outside of a Safeway on Shady Grove Road.

Just days later, on Saturday, Feb. 18, Harrison struck again, reportedly robbing a food delivery driver in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive.

Through investigation, police were able to identify Harrison as the primary suspect in the robberies, later arresting him.

Harrison has been charged with:

Armed Robbery;

Robbery;

Firearm possession on a prohibited person;

Use of a handgun in connection with a felony;

Second-degree assault;

Possession of a handgun on a person.

No return court date was announced by investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.