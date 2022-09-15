Man Bearing 'Camp Auschwitz' Clothing During Capitol Riots Sentenced After Lack Of Remorse

A Virginia man who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt and a "SS" t-shirt inside the US Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots has been sentenced to 75 days in jail, according to multiple reports.

Robert Packer pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge in January after images of Packer and his clothing inside of the Capitol went viral, gaining national attention as symbol of white supremacist and anti-semitic views, the reports state.

Packer entered the Capitol building shortly after the initial breach, and stayed inside of the building for around 20 minutes. Prosecutors say that Packer's criminal history, as well as lack of a show of remorse for his actions or why he wore the antisemitic clothing played a role in the lengthy sentence.

