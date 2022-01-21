Magruder High School In Rockville On Lockdown, Student Hospitalized (DEVELOPING)

Magruder High School in Rockville was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a student was injured, according to Montgomery County Police.

MCP confirmed that one student was transported to an area hospital due to an injury. Developing and unconfirmed reports suggest the injury was from an assault.

School officials say they plan to remain on lockdown while police continue to investigate the incident.

"We currently remain in a lockdown. At this time, we are coordinating with police partners. We will have more information as it becomes available. Dismissal will be delayed." Magruder High School Tweeted.

This is a developing story.

