Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say.

The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Officials say that there were no life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Some northbound lanes on Route 355 have been blocked while the collision is investigated.

