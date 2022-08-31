Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say.

The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Officials say that there were no life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Some northbound lanes on Route 355 have been blocked while the collision is investigated.

