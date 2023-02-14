Kia Thief Leads Police On Extensive Chase Through Montgomery County

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after being busted with a stolen Kia in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Shaquan Demetrius Evans was taken into custody after a police chase in the stolen vehicle on Columbia Pike at Tech Road around 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.

The theft comes after a string of Kia thefts across the region, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Police say that an officer called for backup when he noticed the stolen vehicle, and attempted a to stop Evans, who fled at the sight of police.

Evans drove the Kia south on Route 29 until he became stuck in traffic at a red light on SB New Hampshire Avenue at Schindler Drive. Evans tried to get out of traffic by driving between the stopped vehicles, and hit two cars causing minor damage.

Evans later got out of the Kia and ran into a nearby residential neighborhood, where he was found hiding in a backyard, according to police. Evans then took off again, with officers following. He was eventually taken into custody in the 10800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

A K9 unit was later able to locate a handgun in the backyard where Evans was hiding.

Evans was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He has been charged with possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a handgun, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, and other related charges.

