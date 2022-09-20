Contact Us
K9 Found Dead Inside Police Vehicle On Sweltering DC Morning

Annie DeVoe
K9 Rocket was found dead inside of the marked vehicle Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A Washington D.C. K9 has been found dead inside of a police car after he was left alone, authorities announce.

K9 Rocket was found by his handler inside of the marked K9 vehicle the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees the day of the dog's tragic death. 

Police say that the vehicle Rocket was found in was idling and equipped with a temperature monitoring and alarm system that should activate when the vehicle exceeds a safe temperature.

A full inspection of the vehicle is being done to determine if the system malfunctioned.

