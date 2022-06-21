Contact Us
Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
A hiker had to be rescued after falling approximately 100 feet in Germantown.
A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge.

First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.

The hiker fell down a loose gravel embankment and fell approximately 100 feet, leaving him with serious injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer.

Train traffic was stopped in both directions between Gaithersburg and Germantown for approximately two hours while first responders made a technical rescue using ropes and rigging to hoist the hiker back to safety.

It is unclear what injuries the hiker suffered in the fall. 

