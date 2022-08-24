Germantown Hookah Lounge Catches Fire, Close To $100K In Damages

A fire at a Germantown hookah lounge has resulted in close to $100,000 in damages, authorities say.

Firefighters were called to the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to locate the fire in the walls of the business and quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire officials believe that the fire started in an employee area of the lounge where smoking devices and tobacco is changed and cleaned out, they said. The fire is thought to have started from improperly discarded smoking materials.

The total damages to the building are estimated to be about $85,000.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

