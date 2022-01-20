Gender Reveal Party Shooter With Unique Tattoo Wanted By US Marshals: Authorities

A known DC gang member suspected of opening fire at a gender reveal party and killing one man is on the US Marshal's 15 Most Wanted list

There are also rewards by both the US Marshal's Service and the Metropolitan Police Department totaling $50,000 for his arrest.

Nyjell Outler, 19, shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party on March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street NE, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At the time of the shooting, Outler wore an ankle monitor and was on pre-trial release for a gun charge involving an AK-47 style rifle.

Outler has ties to parts of Virginia, as well as friends and family in southern California. Investigators believe he may have traveled out of the city to escape justice.

“Nyjell Outler faces charges that demonstrate a clear disregard for life and public safety. He allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at a party and turned a wonderful celebration into a dark tragedy,” said Ronald Davis, USMS Director.

Outler is 5'7 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of three letters “AHK” in front of his right ear, the letters “RR” on his upper left arm, and other tattoos on his left forearm.

He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

