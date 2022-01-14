Contact Us
Garbage Truck Hits Cyclist In Maryland: Police

Joe Gomez
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Facebook

A cyclist was in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck on Friday morning in Montgomery County, according to WUSA9.

The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg Maryland and disrupted traffic in the area, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says.

An investigation into the collision is underway, it's not clear at this point if charges will be filed or what led to the crash.

For more information go to WUSA9.  

