Four Teens Charged In MoCo Armed Carjacking

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in a parking garage in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Herbert Randall, 18, Katelyn McKiernan, 16, Caleb Fraker, 17, and a 15-year-old girl allegedly approached and threatened the victims with a firearm before stealing their vehicle from the St. Elmo Parking Garage around 10:58 p.m., Friday, June 10, according toMontgomery County Police.

The victims saw the suspects lingering by their vehicle when one approached the victims, demanding the keys. The same suspect then withdrew a handgun and pointed it at the victim's chest, again demanding the keys.

The victims surrendered the keys, and the suspects fled in the red 2022 Hyundai Electra on Cordell Avenue toward Wisconsin Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle had a tracking device on the vehicle which led investigators to three of the suspects, who were arrested on Saturday, June 11.

A warrant was obtained and used to arrest 17-year-old Fraker.

Randall, McKiernan, and Fraker are being charged as adults for the crime. The 15-year-old girl is being charged as a juvenile and was released to the custody of her parent.

All suspects are being charged with armed carjacking and handgun related charges.

