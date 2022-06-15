Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Footage Released In Effort To Identify Suspect In Germantown Theft, Police Say

Annie DeVoe
Footage Of Suspect
Footage Of Suspect Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Footage of a suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet in Germantown last May has been released in an effort to help identify him, authorities say.

The suspect broke the rear passenger window to access a wallet that was inside of the vehicle on the 12500 block of Great Park Circle in the overnight hours of May 13, Montgomery County Police say.

The suspect then attempted to use the bank cards from the wallet to withdraw money from an ATM, but the requests for funds were declined. 

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call the 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6263.

