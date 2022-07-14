Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Police Directing Wrong-Way Traffic Makes Chaotic Night On ICC: Reports

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
MoCo police (file photo)
MoCo police (file photo) Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Police directed drivers in the opposite direction after a motorcyclist struck the back of a police cruiser and died on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) Thursday, July 14, WUSA9 reports.

The Montgomery County police officer was heading west in his marked patrol car when he was struck by a motorcyclist traveling at a "high rate of speed" around 7:30 p.m., MoCo Police Spokeswoman Shiera Goff said.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead on scene, while the officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ICC was closed between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road for an extended period of time during this investigation.

Drivers were apparently instructed to drive in opposite lanes of travel, WUSA9 said, one nearly hitting a responding officer head-on, 7News DC reports (scroll for video).

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.