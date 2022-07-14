Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Police Directing Wrong-Way Traffic Makes Chaotic Night On ICC: Reports

Police directed drivers in the opposite direction after a motorcyclist struck the back of a police cruiser and died on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) Thursday, July 14, WUSA9 reports.

The Montgomery County police officer was heading west in his marked patrol car when he was struck by a motorcyclist traveling at a "high rate of speed" around 7:30 p.m., MoCo Police Spokeswoman Shiera Goff said.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead on scene, while the officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ICC was closed between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road for an extended period of time during this investigation.

Drivers were apparently instructed to drive in opposite lanes of travel, WUSA9 said, one nearly hitting a responding officer head-on, 7News DC reports (scroll for video).

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

